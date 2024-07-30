According to the criteria of

Jenna Gestetner, a 21-year-old, Live with an important challenge food because of his diagnosis of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)a condition that causes severe symptoms of anaphylaxis. With over 100 allergies, her diet is limited to just 13 foodsincluding white fish, turkey, green beans, and grapes, reported Fox News.

In this regard, the young woman told the aforementioned media: “I was always labeled as ‘sensitive.’ I had delicate skin and stomach and I got sick and injured easily.“He also added that at the age of 12 his condition worsened and that he realized that certain foods aggravated her symptoms.

Despite this, it was not until he was 18 that he received a correct diagnosis. For this reason, Gestetner has learned to manage his condition with extreme care, avoiding cross contamination. and maintaining a nutritional balance despite its restrictions.

The foods that the young woman can eat are: White fish, turkey, green beans, zucchini, cucumber, lime, datesgrapes, raspberries, pears, chia seeds, water lily seeds and olive oil.

This illness has not stopped Jenna’s personal and professional growth.as she is the founder of Resolute, an ecosystem dedicated to helping entrepreneurs prioritize personal growth alongside the growth of their business.

On the other hand, Jenna shares her personal health journey with chronic illness and over 100 allergies on social mediaand shows his optimistic side to help other people deal with and learn how to live with health problems.

What is the Mast Cell Activation Syndrome that the American woman suffers from?



According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, it is a “condition in which the patient experiences episodes repeated symptoms of anaphylaxisallergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea.”

The episodes are called “idiopathic,” meaning that the mechanism is unknown, that is, it is not caused by allergic antibodies nor secondary to other known conditions that activate normal mast cells.