Capitolaa coastal city located in Santa Cruz County, Californiais known for its iconic architecture. Located approximately 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of San Francisco, It stands out for its historic houses and its coasts are perfect for surfing. However, Settling in or visiting this paradise also involves facing natural risks.especially due to extreme weather events.

This problem led to the issuance of alerts. It should be noted that Waves can reach heights of between 28 and 33 feet (8.5 to 10 meters), which alarms month after month due to the Possible coastal evacuations in the event of more severe events.

It is a constant concern in that place because this phenomenon endangers the lives of residents and also affects local infrastructure, which causes temporary beach closures and springs as a preventive measure.

Despite these obstacles, There are key places in Capitola that make it special. There, you will find the Venetian Court Homesa collection of houses built in 1924 by businessman Charles Meyer that are inspired by Mediterranean architecture.

It is important to mention that the spaces were preserved and restored, to maintain its historical and cultural appeal. For this reason, There are many buildings that are in danger due to natural phenomena.

This place is ideal to visit, although it faces a natural obstacle

If you are considering visiting Capitola, it is of utmost importance to be prepared for the obstacles presented by waves and possible flooding. You must ensure that Stay on top of weather alerts and to comply with the recommendations of local authorities to safeguard their respective safety.