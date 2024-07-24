Throughout the whole California there are small towns which are truly gems very close to the big cities and most people are unaware of. This is the case of Bishop, located in the Inyo Countywhich is hidden within the Eastern Sierras.

Just a four-hour drive from Los Angelesthis small town will allow you to make a lots of outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking and skiing in winter. Being surrounded by immense mountains and lakes, You can enjoy nature in Kings Canyon National Park.

The most recommended activity near Bishop, is to visit the “Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest”, just an hour from the small town, where you will find one of the oldest trees in the world, according to the official website. It is estimated to be more than 4,000 years old and you will reach it via clean trails and fresh alpine air.

If you get tired of so much outdoor activity and lots of nature, Within the city you will find shops for all tastesFrom places like Good Earth Yogurt, an organic self-serve spot, to a wine bar or classic bars where you can sip locally produced gin, rum and vodka.

Some of the views you’ll have in Bishop. Photo:Tripadvisor Share

The History of Bishop, California

Bishop was named after one of the first European settlers. from the Owens Valley area, Samuel A. Bishop, around 1860. In 1883 the city improved its connections with the rest of the state as a result of the arrival of the railroad and the transportation of its agricultural products and livestock.

Due to its proximity to the different mountains and natural parks, Bishop has become a tourist destination that many locals live with day to day.The city holds several annual events, such as the Mule Days Celebration, which attracts visitors from all over the country and boosts the city’s economy.