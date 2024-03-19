If you are planning to go on vacation, you should know that there is a place in California, USA which has been chosen by Time Out as one of the most beautiful small towns in the world thanks to its natural landscapes and the activities it offers for tourists and locals.

Recently, the publication listed the sixteen places he considers worthy of a fairy talesince their buildings, picturesque landscapes and the charm of their people make them small towns, ideal for spending a well-deserved vacation.

in this list stood out in fourth place, Carmel-by-the-Sea, a small town located along the scenic California coast and covering approximately 2.5 square kilometers.

What Carmel-by-the-sea offers, the California town that was recognized



This place has unique experiences around every cornerfrom fairy tale-inspired restaurants, wine tastings, boutiques, art galleries, a white sand beach and stunning scenery, all within walking distance of your hotel or inn.

Carmel-by-the-Sea is a small village of cottages European-style houses that house art galleries and specialized boutiques. According to the town's official website, it is the perfect starting point to explore Monterey County.

But this is not the first time that he has been awarded, since previously Travel & Leisure named him as the third most romantic city in the world and the best place for love in America. In Carmel-by-the-Sea, you can drive through redwood forests or vineyards to reach its cliffs dotted with cabins and secluded beaches. Keep in mind that you will not find many traffic signs, traffic lights or billboards so you will enjoy a clean and uncomplicated natural landscape.

If you choose this destination in California for your vacation, Be sure to take a stroll to discover delicious bistros, modern boutiques and small wineries in this seaside town.