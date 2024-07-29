The United States is a vast country of natural landscapes that offers a large number of ideal destinations to escape and relax, Many options can be found in Californiaa state full of proposals for nature lovers; but There is a mountain town that stands out above the rest, since commercial chains are prohibited there. as a measure to preserve calm.

The young town was founded in 2000, It has only one cinema and, as mentioned, prohibits large commercial chains from setting up there in order to preserve the calm and peaceful climate that characterizes it.

This decision was made at the Ojai City Council, where it was voted unanimously in 2021. Ban on chain stores with five or more branchesas detailed VCStar.

Ojai is characterized by its small-town atmosphere, calm and without commercial chains. Photo:iStock Share

In any case, the measure was adopted for the first time in 2007, and the purpose is to regulate the design and location of commercial chains to maintain “the small town character that attracts tourists” of the city and keep it unique for visitors and residents, Ojai City Attorney Matthew Summers told the outlet.

That’s why Ojai becomes a Ideal destination for those seeking peace in a place surrounded by beautiful mountains and valleysperfect for outdoor activities and disconnecting from the constant consumption to which one is exposed in cities.

