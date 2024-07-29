According to the criteria of
The young town was founded in 2000, It has only one cinema and, as mentioned, prohibits large commercial chains from setting up there in order to preserve the calm and peaceful climate that characterizes it.
This decision was made at the Ojai City Council, where it was voted unanimously in 2021. Ban on chain stores with five or more branchesas detailed VCStar.
In any case, the measure was adopted for the first time in 2007, and the purpose is to regulate the design and location of commercial chains to maintain “the small town character that attracts tourists” of the city and keep it unique for visitors and residents, Ojai City Attorney Matthew Summers told the outlet.
That’s why Ojai becomes a Ideal destination for those seeking peace in a place surrounded by beautiful mountains and valleysperfect for outdoor activities and disconnecting from the constant consumption to which one is exposed in cities.
More California towns to visit
The place California Glory I’ve rounded up some of the best mountain towns in California to travel to and unwind in. Here is a selection of the 10 most notable:
- Willow Creek
- Big Bear Lake
- South Lake Tahoe
- Green Valley Lake
- Mammoth Lakes
- Julian
- Burney
- Bass Lake
- Kirkwood
- Idyllwild
