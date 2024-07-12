Although the chances of winning a major lottery prize are low, that doesn’t mean you don’t have the chance to win thousands of dollars and A person in California, although he did not match all the numbers to win the jackpot, will be entitled to a large sum, which is not only good news for her but also for the store where she purchased the ticket.

According to the criteria of

On July 9, a person in the Golden State matched five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing, which means he won a prize of US$284,808. On that day the winning numbers of the draw were 21, 26, 54, 60, 63 and the Mega number 3.

Lottery authorities announced that That winning ticket for the thousand-dollar prize was sold at a Rocket Store brancha convenience store where you can buy snacks, candy, sandwiches, burritos, ice cream, and even fruit and prepared foods, as well as, of course, different types of drinks.

The store in question is located exactly on W. Lugonia Ave in Redlands, about 104 kilometers east of Los Angeles. For the owners, having sold that winning ticket was very positive because they will also receive a prize for it.although the lottery has not announced exactly how much the figure will be.

Mega Millions is one of the biggest lotteries in the United States. Photo:Mega Millions Share

How to play Mega Millions lottery?

You will be able to buy mega millions lottery tickets at any retailer that offers tickets for these types of draws.

To participate you must choose five numbers between 1 and 70, plus an additional number between 1 and 25 for the Mega Ball. You can do this directly or ask the operator to have the machine generate the numbers randomly. You will even have the option of playing the same numbers in up to ten draws by choosing the Advanced Game option.

Tickets cost US$2 and after purchasing them you must be aware of the draws that take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 PM. You can find out the results directly on the lottery website, through its mobile application, by scanning your ticket or directly at the store where you bought it.