Many times, in the face of economic difficulties, A great possibility to get out of this situation – which many migrants in the United States go through – is football.which provides unparalleled dreams for children who not only want to be like their childhood idols, but also aim to earn the huge rewards that professional players receive, as it happens in California.

According to the criteria of

San Diego FC stole the show in Californiaas it is carrying out a project called Right to Dream (Right to Dream, in English) that It is intended to recruit low-income children from Mexico to join the institution’s football academy.as announced on the institution’s official website.

“We are dedicated to expanding people’s understanding of excellence through football and We believe that every talent deserves a fair chance to pursue their dreams, whatever they may be.“They say on the portal, where they explain that the academy extends from Ghana to Denmark, and from Egypt to the United States.

This is a measure that allows migrant children to dream big. Photo:Right to Dream Share

This San Diego FC academy is located on Sycuan tribal lands in El Cajon and It features a state-of-the-art sports performance facility of over 4,600 square meters shared by the San Diego first team and the academy teams, something that reflects the incredible opportunity that this represents for low-income children.

“The San Diego FC Performance Center and Right to Dream Academy will allow us to develop future generations of world-class players throughout the greater San Diego area“We are committed to providing the best possible service to our community,” says Tom Penn, CEO of San Diego FC, on the official Right to Dream website.

Postcard from the Right to Dream Academy at San Diego FC Photo:Right to Dream Share

When will the San Diego FC academy open in California?

This academy of San Diego FC, a California club that will play in Major League Soccer, It will open its doors in August 2025, and has more than 2,000 children enrolled. who want to be part of it to start their dream of one day becoming professional footballers.

In addition to football training, children will receive a secondary and high school education in the facilitiesand those players who do not become professionals will also receive a fully paid university education should they choose to pursue a formal education.