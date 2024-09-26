According to the criteria of
Popular mainly due to its crispy, cheese-covered grilled sandwiches, Sunny Side Kitchen has a varied offer on its menu which, added to the abundant and tasty dishes, led him to earn a place in the rankings made by the website Yelp.
In this sense, the owner of the establishment indicated that the objective is prepare each meal in an artisanal waytaking care of the quality of the products used in all dishes. “Swap sourdough for a gluten-free option on any sandwich, or try Sunny Side’s selection of crustless quiches, loaded with green chiles or artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes. Pair with strawberry lemonade, handmade to order,” Kate advised in the article.
The best restaurant in California
Located by the sea, the restaurant It started organically as a second career for the couple which currently runs it, as Kate was a former food writer who dedicated herself to interviewing chefs, and left everything to fulfill her dream.
Before opening his own store in 2015, The owner of the establishment sold her own baked goods and paninis at local farmers markets.“Because we have such a small space, people know us,” Kate said of the cozy restaurant that earned a spot on the rankings and in the hearts of Escondido residents.
