In a ranking recently published by a renowned food review and recommendation site, a restaurant located in the city of Escondido, Californiaobtained third place among America’s Best for its unique recipes, its varied offerings and the dazzling flavours of its dishes.

Popular mainly due to its crispy, cheese-covered grilled sandwiches, Sunny Side Kitchen has a varied offer on its menu which, added to the abundant and tasty dishes, led him to earn a place in the rankings made by the website Yelp.

In a classification that brings together Gastronomic establishments of different typesfrom Arabic food to Latin and vegetarian cuisine, the Escondido restaurant stood out for its unique recipes and the decor of the place. “Sunny Side’s husband and wife team, Kate and Bob Carpenter, make customers feel at homefrom mismatched vintage chairs to a huge menu of creative comfort foods, homemade soups and desserts“, the article noted.

In this sense, the owner of the establishment indicated that the objective is prepare each meal in an artisanal waytaking care of the quality of the products used in all dishes. “Swap sourdough for a gluten-free option on any sandwich, or try Sunny Side’s selection of crustless quiches, loaded with green chiles or artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes. Pair with strawberry lemonade, handmade to order,” Kate advised in the article.

The best restaurant in California

Located by the sea, the restaurant It started organically as a second career for the couple which currently runs it, as Kate was a former food writer who dedicated herself to interviewing chefs, and left everything to fulfill her dream.

Before opening his own store in 2015, The owner of the establishment sold her own baked goods and paninis at local farmers markets.“Because we have such a small space, people know us,” Kate said of the cozy restaurant that earned a spot on the rankings and in the hearts of Escondido residents.