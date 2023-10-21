The Angels It is the county in California in which the highest number of homeless, many of whom suffer from some type of Mental illness. The good news is that there is a pioneering program that will help them in all aspects.

According to the Annual Homeless Report, carried out by the Department of Urban Development and Housing of the USA, In 2022, half a million homeless people will be registered. The largest number is found on the west coast. In fact, six cities in California They are included in the top 10.

The Angels, With a homeless population of 65,111 people, it is the county with the most serious problem, followed by New York and Seattle. This is why the program was developed Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement either HOME.

The Los Angeles Health Program for the Homeless

Since it is a challenge to get the homeless and with mental problems go to clinics to receive treatment and then follow the guidelines that the doctors tell them, a group of specialists decided to go out into the streets to bring them help directly.

According to an article by CBS NewsDr. Shayan Rab, psychiatrist and member of the program team HOMEfrom the Department of Mental health of the County of The Angels, Along with his colleagues, he decided to take his experience to the streets to try to build trust with his patients with the intention of making a change.

Homeless people can get help

The first step of this team is to diagnose the homeless, to then generate a personalized treatment and find spaces where they can stay temporarily or, if possible, permanently. This with the intention of breaking a cycle of deprivation and often violence. Furthermore, experts are convinced that homelessness can lead to premature death.

Success stories from the California program

The program was launched last year and already has some success stories, for example Mike, who lived for 20 years on the streets of The Angelsmainly surviving by buying a burrito in the morning, but, with the help of HOME, he began taking a combination of medications that keep his mind clearer. Additionally, they helped him find a room at a care center. The Angels where he has been living for almost a year and they also supported him in reuniting with his family.

The program serves people over the age of 18 who are homeless and have deep needs for care. mental health and associated disabilities. The creators of HOME They know that these people struggle to get food, clothing and shelter, and they also tend to have higher risks in terms of hygiene and communication, so they cannot live safely in the community and require specialized services.

Those interested in learning more about this program and referring someone who needs care can do so through the help portal for homeless people in Los Angeles