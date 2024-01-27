The California cultural offering It is very broad, but an experience that has attracted a lot of attention on social networks is the one offered by this museum Of California where you can feel like in a world of giants.

Is about The Broad, a contemporary art museum on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles, which is a must-see stop for lovers of culture and art. It doesn't matter if you are a foreigner or a local, here you will always find something interesting to observe, like this experience where you will feel like you are in a world of giants.

The giant table at The Broad



One of the main works is by Robert Therrien, a Los Angeles-based artist, and is titled Under the Table. The impressive scale of the work, at 18 feet high (5.48 meters), dwarfs even the tallest visitors.

Under the Table It evokes an “Alice in Wonderland” type experience as well as childhood sensations and memories. This giant-sized table doesn't work like others, and that's the point.

He artist, Robert Therrien he took on the task of intentionally altering the viewer's expectations; So he makes his work offer a different perspective, an introspective and playful experience.

The story of Robert Therrien's giant table



According to the Milwaukee Art Museum, one day Therrien He stood under the dining room table and took black and white photographs with a Polaroid camera. This experience and the resulting images inspired the famous table that has toured different museums in the country.

Where can you see Robert Therrien's giant table?



This and other sculptures by the artist are available as part of the current exhibitions at the The Broad museumif you are interested in seeing it, you can purchase your general tickets for free through the website thebroad.org.

An experience for people of any age Photo: Instagram @Thebroad

Robert Therrien has been at the forefront of monumental sculpture for more than two decades. His fascination with observing objects, their lines and shapes, as well as his ability to take advantage of a different meaning and capture it in his work is what distinguishes his work.