Last Friday a macabre discovery took place on a mountain in Peru. It is about a mountaineer from California who had disappeared more than 20 years ago and of which all trace had been lost.

The discovery occurred on July 5, when The National Police of Peru discovered the body of William Stampfla man originally from Chino, California, who He had disappeared in 2002 while trying to climb the Huascarán snow-capped mountain.a mountain chosen for mountaineering at over 6,700 metres high, according to the report APStampfl, along with two other climbers, Matthew Richardson and Steve Erskine, was the victim of an avalanche that buried them.

Stampfl’s disappearance was a hard blow for his family and friends, who never gave up hope of finding him. The news of the discovery has brought a painful but necessary closure to their loved ones.The body was transferred to a morgue in Yungay, where the relevant legal procedures were carried out.

The Huascarán snow-capped mountain, a dangerous 6,768-meter-high mountain in Peru

The snowy Huascarán, the highest mountain in Peru, is a popular destination for mountaineers from around the world. However, its beauty hides deadly dangers, such as avalanches and rock falls. The case of Stampfl and his companions highlights the inherent risks of this activity and the need to take extreme precautions. Peruvian authorities They have urged mountaineers to be well prepared and respect the weather warnings.

How the California mountaineer who disappeared more than 20 years ago was found

As detailed AP, A mountaineer was climbing the snowy Huascarán and after a failed attempt to ascend he began to descend when he spotted something in the snow. As he approached, he and his group They found the mummified body in mountaineer’s clothing.

Once he notified the authorities, Police confirmed Stampfl’s identity based on his driver’s license.who was found next to the body and notified her family. The corpse was mummified due to the extreme conditions of the mountain.and was still wearing his climbing clothing and equipment.