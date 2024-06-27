Through a press release, the California State LotteryUSA, warned its retail partners to stop selling tickets to online courier companies given that are considered illegal in the region. And he announced that he will seek to impose stronger measures.

In charge of managing important gaming institutions in the region, such as Powerball or Mega Millions, the California Lottery assured that it will have zero tolerance with the service, which is carried out through the internet and allows people who are far away or without the possibility of approaching institutions to participate in lotteries.

“The California Lottery sends a directive to its more than 23,000 partner retail establishments about The Dangers of Selling to Online Lottery Couriers“, the agency first expressed in the statement. It then added: “Any retail partner who knowingly participates in the sale of tickets to online lottery couriers, their employees, agents and/or contractors may be subject to termination of your retail contract“.

Likewise, California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker referred to the efforts of minority partners. “We are grateful for the support of our retail partners in helping our customers gamble safely, rather than exchanging money with a third-party, unregulated company,” she commented, going on to maintain that “Any California Lottery player who purchases their tickets through an online courier service is not eligible to win“.

The California Lottery warned that players who purchase their tickets through an online courier service will not be eligible to win.

The debate over the sale of lottery tickets online in the United States

From its place, the California institution has been insisting for months on the illegality of the service offered by online messengers, with repeated warnings to its retail partners. Although it is allowed in some regions, the state located in the west of the country seeks to impose greater regulation for the sale of lottery tickets online.

For their part, the applications that provide these services defend the legality of their work in different ways. The company known as Mido Lotto argued in the past that he usually buys tickets in someone else’s nameso they do not sell lottery tickets, but rather offer a different service, just like other delivery apps do not sell food.