A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed a worrying picture regarding the excessive alcohol consumption in the United States, and in this scenario San Diego is among the places most affected in California by this problem. The report notes that binge drinking includes both binge drinking on a single occasion (known as binge drinking) as heavy and regular consumption.

In addition, it covers the use of alcohol by people under 21 years of age and the consumption of alcohol by pregnant women. The CDC defines “binge drinking” as the consumption of five or more drinks on one occasion for men.or four or more drinks on one occasion for women.

How 'healthy' is San Diego compared to the rest of California? If you consume more than four to five alcoholic drinks in a single night, you are not alone. According to the CDC, one in six Americans has episodes of binge drinkingand 25% do it at least weekly.

In San Diego County, andl 21% of adults reported having had episodes of excessive or heavy drinkingaccording to the most recent data collected by County Health Rankings and Roadmaps in 2021. This percentage is worse than the state average of 17% and the national average of 18%.

In fact, data shows that San Diego and Sonoma counties are the only two counties in California where more than 20% of adults reported having binge or heavy drinking episodes.

How does San Diego compare in terms of alcohol consumption and related deaths?

Regarding alcohol-related traffic deaths, San Diego is at a similar or slightly lower level than state and national figures. 25% of driving accident deaths in the county involved alcohol, compared to 27% in California and 26% in the entire United States.

The February CDC report showed an alarming trend in ehe increase in deaths related to alcohol consumption in the last two decadesindicating that the increase in recent years could have arisen from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CDC report reveals an alarming increase in deaths from excessive alcohol consumption during the pandemic. Photo:iStock Share

Specifically, the average annual number of deaths from excessive alcohol consumption increased by 29% between 2016 and 2021. During this time, deaths from excessive alcohol consumption among men increased by 27% and among women by 35%.

The San Diego County medical examiner also noted a significant increase in the number of deaths among young people between 14 and 25 years old in 2020. On a positive note, however, data between 2009 and 2019 showed a downward trend in the percentage of seventh-, ninth- and 11th-grade students in the county who reported alcohol use in the past month.