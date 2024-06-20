In order to enforce immigration laws to preserve national security, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers have released a detailed report on the deportations they have carried out through December 2023 and highlighted that Among the cities where the most arrests of undocumented immigrants are made are three in California.

Although the Golden State has various areas that are considered sanctuaries for migrants as they provide them with different facilities to try to regularize their status and obtain refuge, the reality is that That does not mean that there are no arrests.

The issue is especially important currently because many undocumented migrants are facing greater difficulties and stress considering that the US government has decided restrict asylum applications in a very important way.

In that sense, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are expected to present updated figures and account for how much arrests and deportations have increased.

However, its most recent report highlights that In Texas are the places where the highest number of arrests of undocumented immigrants are made who are deported. But on the list that included 25 cities, three from California also appeared.

Total arrests: 21,151

Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 13,734

Arrests of people with criminal proceedings: 7,255

Arrests of migrants with pending charges: 162

Total arrests: 9,134

Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 3,357

Arrests of people with criminal proceedings: 5,645

Arrests of people with pending criminal charges: 132

Total arrests: 3,217

Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 1,870

Arrests of people with criminal charges: 1,155

Arrests of people with pending criminal charges: 192

And the authorities point out that ERO arrests broken down by criminal history categories and include: criminal convictions in the United States; criminal charges pending in the United States; those who violate immigration laws, including overstays and visa waiver program violators.

Migrants are being deported in less time.

Nationalities of migrants that are most detained in the United States

The report from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) detailed Which are the ten cities where the highest number of immigration arrests have been made? in the last year. This is the list:

Dallas, Texas Houston Texas Newark, New Jersey New Orleans, Louisiana Miami Florida Chicago, Illinois New York, New York Atlanta Georgia Los Angeles California San Antonio, Texas

With respect to the nationality of the majority of people who are detained and then deported, the list of the first ten is as follows: