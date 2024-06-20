According to the criteria of
The issue is especially important currently because many undocumented migrants are facing greater difficulties and stress considering that the US government has decided restrict asylum applications in a very important way.
In that sense, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are expected to present updated figures and account for how much arrests and deportations have increased.
However, its most recent report highlights that In Texas are the places where the highest number of arrests of undocumented immigrants are made who are deported. But on the list that included 25 cities, three from California also appeared.
Total arrests: 21,151
Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 13,734
Arrests of people with criminal proceedings: 7,255
Arrests of migrants with pending charges: 162
Total arrests: 9,134
Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 3,357
Arrests of people with criminal proceedings: 5,645
Arrests of people with pending criminal charges: 132
Total arrests: 3,217
Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 1,870
Arrests of people with criminal charges: 1,155
Arrests of people with pending criminal charges: 192
And the authorities point out that ERO arrests broken down by criminal history categories and include: criminal convictions in the United States; criminal charges pending in the United States; those who violate immigration laws, including overstays and visa waiver program violators.
Nationalities of migrants that are most detained in the United States
The report from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) detailed Which are the ten cities where the highest number of immigration arrests have been made? in the last year. This is the list:
- Dallas, Texas
- Houston Texas
- Newark, New Jersey
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Miami Florida
- Chicago, Illinois
- New York, New York
- Atlanta Georgia
- Los Angeles California
- San Antonio, Texas
With respect to the nationality of the majority of people who are detained and then deported, the list of the first ten is as follows:
- Mexico
- Venezuela
- Nicaragua
- Colombia
- Cuba
- Honduras
- Ecuador
- Guatemala
- Brazil
- Peru
