Due to their high crime rates, and the level of risk they pose to both residents and visitorsthe property rental company, Property Club, announced what are the 13 most dangerous cities in the United States. Areas of states such as Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas can be found on the list. But The case of California stands out because it appears twice in the classification.

According to the company, The 13 most dangerous cities in the North American country have disproportionately high rates of violent crime and against property. However, he clarifies that there are also safe areas in each of the cases.

To reach the above conclusion They looked at violent crime rates and overall crime per capita. In addition to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) crime report, local and state data for the last three years. Likewise, they clarified that in the classification they only considered cities with at least 200,000 residents.

Based on the above, they considered that The most dangerous city in California is Oakland, located east of San Francisco, because it has a crime rate of 6,459 crimes per 100,00 inhabitants. This means that the place is 175 percent more dangerous than the national average and 150 percent more dangerous than the entire state of California.

This city, with an estimated population of 433,823 inhabitants, in 2022 recorded 5,714 violent incidents, including 103 murders, in addition to 2,515 robberies and 2,730 assaults. According to the report, Most of the violence in the area is due to gangs.

The crime rate in Oakland is one of the highest in the country.

The second city in California that appears on the list of the 13 most dangerous in the United States is Stockton which has a population of 322,120 inhabitants and a crime rate of 4,259 crimes per 100,00 inhabitants, which means that it is 82 percent more dangerous than the United States National average.

According to the Property Club report, in 2022 the probability of being a victim of violent crimes in this California city was one in 79, with 4,047 incidents, of which 56 represented murders, 918 robberies and 2,883 assaults.

The 13 most dangerous cities in the United States

The company's intention behind publishing the list is for people who are looking for a property to be aware of the challenges they could face in certain areas and to properly investigate which areas crime rates are most controlled.

The Complete list of the most dangerous cities in the United States, is the next: