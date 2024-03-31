Camping overnight in the San Carpoforo beach will be banned for the next two years due to a decision of the California Coastal Commissionwho argued that on the site there is a “excess human waste“, as announced last Thursday, March 14.

Located off Highway 1 in northern San Luis Obispo County, San Carpoforo Beach is a four-hour drive from San Franciscothe closest large city, and comprises the only free beach campground in the Big Sur area.

Despite the attraction that the area generated among tourists, the Coastal Commission decided last Thursday prohibit overnight camping and bonfires on San Carpoforo beach over the next two yearsdue to the deterioration of the quality of the beach due to the influx of visitors.

The State has an incredible diversity of beaches that generate an attraction for tourists. Photo:californiabeaches.com Share

In the report cited by the California Commission, which was shared by the media New York Postthey pointed out that More visitors frequented the camp once word spread that it was free, worsening conditions at the site. That, added to the lack of resources for the United States Forest Service to supervise the site and the absence of trash cans, bathrooms and stoves, led the place to a notable deterioration.

In addition to the panorama that puts the natural landscape of the beach at risk, The region is home to animals in danger of extinction that have undergone changes in their habitat. due to the deterioration of the beach. Despite the camping ban, the site will still be accessible during the day, and the Forest Service will create a plan to allow safe camping when the ban ends.

What are the best beaches in California?

La Jolla Cove Sand Harbor Nevada Beach Secret Cove Beach Round Hill Pines Beach and Marina

Among the main characteristics of the best beaches in California, user comments highlight the commercial activity in the area, the marine life (seals and sea lions that are permanently present on the beach), the quiet atmosphere and the beauty of nature that surrounds the coast.