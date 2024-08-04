There is no doubt that In the United States you can find numerous beaches that are more than attractive to any tourist, either for their natural beauty or for any detail that makes them special. In fact, In California there is one that, according to a list that went viral, is among the most beautiful in the world..

In the place Time Out They developed an article in which they compiled a list of what they believe to be the 30 best beaches in the world; and Malibu’s El Matador State Beach in California is ranked number 9despite not being one of the best known in the western state.

While it is not easy to get to and is far from a typical Los Angeles beach, they say that It is “by far” one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern CaliforniaThe most notable point is the sunrises and sunsets that can be seen there, in the middle of a rocky terrain.

For this last detail is why they recommend, if you want to know it, Wear sneakers, light clothing and little luggage.since, according to Time OutThis area of ​​western Malibu can only be accessed via a “steep gravel road,” an effort that is worth the effort and is “rewarded” by the scenery.

Sunrise at El Mador State Beach in Malibu Photo:iStock

How much does it cost to stay on the most beautiful beach in California?

Getting to know what is considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the world will not be an easy task, not only because of the natural issues that make access more complicated, but also because of the economic aspect: A five-day stay in Malibu can cost around US$5,000.

As can be seen on the Airbnb website, a rental in a five star hotel from the areas near this Malibu beach It costs approximately US$1,000 per night.which means a week would cost around US$7,000, although some slightly cheaper options can be found.

The other US beach named among the best in the world is in Florida

Malibu’s El Matador State Beach, while it appears highest on the list, is not the only one in the United States that is included: They also highlight Siesta Beach, located in Siesta Key, Florida.. It was classified as an “ideal place to relax” according to Time Out.