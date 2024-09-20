Summer is fading across the United States, but there are still some warm days left to enjoy some of the incredible beaches of California. As is the case of Johnson’s Beach, located in Sonoma County, was ranked as the “coolest” from all over the state.

You can spend a unique day on this beach that is in the middle of a forest. It has everything to spend a moment with family or friends: rentals, water activities, beach chairs, umbrellas, places for children and even snack bars. All this led it to be rated as “the coolest beach in California” by Travel And Leisurea website specializing in travel within the United States.

The curiosity is that it is 22 kilometers inland.meaning it does not face the ocean. Experts recommend not spending just a whole day there, but rather devoting more time to it.

“Its historic bungalows, built in the 1920s, will transport you back to the year of its founding, with local art and furniture reminiscent of the early 20th century,” the site says. It has cabins or the possibility of camping in some of the designated places inside the forest. Since the beach usually closes at the end of summer, there is little time left to enjoy it. As officially announced on social media, This year Johnson’s Beach can be visited until September 29.

How to get to Johnson’s Beach, rated the coolest beach in California



Access to this beach is very simple, due to its strategic location. To get there from San Franciscoyou just have to take the US-101 and in just over 1 hour and a half, you will be arriving to a hidden beach in the middle of a forest, on the banks of the Russian RiverSonoma County announces on its official website: “There’s nothing more like summer than spending time with family and friends on a beautiful Russian River beach, lounging comfortably with a cold drink in hand or floating in the water enjoying the sunshine.”