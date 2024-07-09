According to the criteria of
According to a media report NPRpublished in January 2024, Local residents described scenes of chaos in Jacumbawith extreme conditions in the camps that included lack of access to water, food and adequate shelter.
Karen Parker, a local volunteer, shared concerns about medical emergencies and the difficult conditions faced by migrants. “We are seeing seizures, diabetic emergencies, broken bones, burns, lots of burns,” he said.
What are the factors behind the decline in migrants in this area of California?
The drop in the number of crossings and detained migrants is related to several dynamics. U.S. officials, cited by the outlet, suggested that meetings between the Mexican government and the White House in late December 2023 contributed to this decline, specifically because Focus on immigration enforcement issuesfollowed by a greater presence and actions of the Mexican National Guard Along the border.
The intensified measures by Mexico were interpreted as a response to diplomatic pressures and cooperation with the United States to better manage migration flows.
Beyond Jacumba, Other areas such as Otay Mountain saw an increase in the number of migrants trying to cross into the United States. Humanitarian groups such as Borderlands Relief Collective reported encounters with families of various nationalities facing difficult conditions during their journey.
As policies and conditions at the border evolve, the need to take action from the government to address the causes of migration It becomes an urgent issue that must be put on the agenda.
