After the first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu in which both teams failed to get past the tie, in that first leg of the Champions League semifinals which was left one by one with a goal from Vinicius by the team Coached by Carlo Ancelotti and Kevin De Bruyne’s goal made the second leg at the Etihad Stadium an all or nothing.
Real Madrid failed to finally get a place in the final to play in the Champions League final. Finally it will be the citizen team who plays against Inter Milan.
These are the next Real Madrid matches that he must face
Valencia vs Real Madrid: Matchday 35 of La Liga
After Real Madrid failed to get a pass to the Champions League final, they will have to face Valencia for matchday 35 of LaLiga. The Valencians arrive at a delicate moment, risking the category.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Matchday 36 of LaLiga
A league game will be played again at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 36 of LaLiga, it will be a Madrid derby that will face the locals, Real Madrid, and the Vallecas team, Rayo Vallecano. Those trained by Iraola and will make things difficult. They already know what it’s like to beat Real Madrid this season.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Matchday 37 of LaLiga
In the penultimate day of the league they will have to visit the Andalusian capital, to face a Sevilla that has soared this season, since Mendilibar arrived they have climbed the rankings and could still end up in European positions.
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Matchday 38 of LaLiga
They will say goodbye to the 2022/23 season in front of their fans, in their stadium, at the Santiago Bernabéu. In this last day of the league we will have a match between two giants of Spanish football.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
May 21th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30, ARG11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
25 of May
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Seville
|
May 28
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
|
Bilbao Athletic Club
|
June 4
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
