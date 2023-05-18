After the first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu in which both teams failed to get past the tie, in that first leg of the Champions League semifinals which was left one by one with a goal from Vinicius by the team Coached by Carlo Ancelotti and Kevin De Bruyne’s goal by the English meant that the second leg at the Etihad Stadium was set to be all or nothing, anything could happen.
After the second leg in which Manchester City secured a place in the Istanbul final after this tie against Real Madrid, this will be the schedule for the next matches of the citizen team for the end of this season .
Then we leave you the next Manchester City matches on the calendar.
After Pep Guardiola’s team have eliminated Real Madrid in the UCL semifinals and find out that they will play the final of the competition, they will have to face Chelsea in their stadium. Manchester City wants to close the league title as soon as possible.
On the penultimate day of the English championship, Manchester City will have to face Brighton. The seagulls are risking the power to compete in Europe and it will surely make things difficult for the team trained by Pep Guardiola.
Before playing the FA Cup final against Manchester United, the Skyblue team will have to say goodbye to the Premier League, they will do so at home against Brentford.
City will play a title against Manchester United. They will play the FA Cup. Those trained by Ten Hag will not make things easy for the other team in the city and they will try to put a great closure to what has been a good season.
After eliminating Real Madrid, the Skyblue team will have what will be the most important game of the season. They will have to play the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Pep Guardiola’s men will play the second UCL final in their history and will seek to raise their first Orejona
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
May 21th
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00, ARG10:00 MX
|
premier league
|
Brighton
|
May 24
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
premier league
|
brentford
|
May 28
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30, ARG10:30 MX
|
premier league
|
Manchester Utd
|
3 of June
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00, ARG 09:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
Inter de Milan
|
June 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
