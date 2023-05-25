After the second leg in which the Manchester City has earned a place in the final in Istanbul after this tie against Real Madrid, and the victory against Chelsea that certifies their title of the Premier League, the citizen have gone to Brighton in what has been their penultimate league game of the campaign. This will be the schedule of the next matches of the citizen team for the end of this season:
Before playing the FA Cup final against Manchester United, the Skyblue team will have to say goodbye to the Premier League, they will do so at home against Brentford.
City will play a title against Manchester United. They will play the FA Cup. Those trained by Ten Hag will not make things easy for the other team in the city and they will try to put a great closure to what has been a good season.
After eliminating Real Madrid, the Skyblue team will have what will be the most important game of the season. They will have to play the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Pep Guardiola’s men will play the second UCL final in their history and will seek to raise their first Orejona
City will have a placid first pre-season friendly before facing Bayern Munich three days later. We’ll see if Pep Guardiola’s men face this match as winners of the treble or not.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
brentford
|
May 28
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30, ARG10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
3 of June
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00, ARG 09:00 MX
|
FA CUP
|
Inter de Milan
|
June 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Yokohama Marines
|
July 22
|
to be confirmed
|
friendly
