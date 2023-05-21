After the second leg in which the Manchester City has gained a place in the final in Istanbul after this tie against Real Madrid, and the victory against Chelsea that certifies their title of the Premier Leaguethis will be the schedule of the next matches of the citizen team for the end of this season:
On the penultimate day of the English championship, Manchester City will have to face Brighton. The seagulls are risking the power to compete in Europe and it will surely make things difficult for the team trained by Pep Guardiola.
Before playing the FA Cup final against Manchester United, the Skyblue team will have to say goodbye to the Premier League, they will do so at home against Brentford.
City will play a title against Manchester United. They will play the FA Cup. Those trained by Ten Hag will not make things easy for the other team in the city and they will try to put a great closure to what has been a good season.
After eliminating Real Madrid, the Skyblue team will have what will be the most important game of the season. They will have to play the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Pep Guardiola’s men will play the second UCL final in their history and will seek to raise their first Orejona
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
May 24
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
brentford
|
May 28
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30, ARG10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
3 of June
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00, ARG 09:00 MX
|
FA CUP
|
Inter
|
June 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
