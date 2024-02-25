River Plate faced Boca Juniors this Sunday, February 25, on matchday 7 of the Argentine league. Pablo Solari scored for the Millonarios, while Cristian Medina equalized the score.
Below we share River's calendar after this meeting.
River will visit the always complicated Talleres starting at 9:30 p.m., in one of the most complicated matches of the first phase for the “Millonario.”
Four days later, Demichelis' men will return to their home, the Monumental Stadium, to receive Independiente Rivadavia, the other recently promoted team, which is going through a good moment of form.
The classic against the “red” will be played at the Libertadores de América Ricardo Enrique Bochini. Carlitos Tevez's team seeks to achieve a national title after 22 years. River beat Independiente 3-0, at the Monumental, on matchday 10 of the 2023 League Cup in the last meeting between both teams. Miguel Borja and Pablo Solari scored the goals for Martín Demichelis' team. El Rojo lost for the first time with Carlos Tevez as coach.
The “Millonario” faces Leonardo Madelón's team at the Monumental in a match that could qualify for the quarterfinals of the League Cup. Lobo Pratense needs to add points so that the average table is not a headache like it was last year. In the last five games it played against Gimnasia, River won them all and the last one in the monumental ended with a 3-0 win with goals from Beltran, Suárez and Aliendro.
As the Professional League Cup is being defined to know which teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, this match will be decisive if both teams arrive with a chance of advancing. The “globe” has just been left without a coach due to the resignation of Facundo Sava. Martín Demichelis' team seeks to continue as the leader of group A to be able to face the weakest team in group B that qualifies in the quarterfinals.
#calendar #River #Plate #games
Leave a Reply