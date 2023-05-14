Real Madrid’s calendar is being very hectic at the end of the season. The whites still have the last 4 league games ahead of them and the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals, so Ancelotti’s men will have a few weeks without a break. In addition, in less than four days we will know if Madrid is a Champions League finalist and therefore chooses to add a new title this year, or if, on the contrary, it falls to Manchester City and is left without the option of revalidating the Champions League won a while ago. anus.
These are the next five games that Real Madrid will have to face:
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Second leg of the semifinals, Champions League
Ancelotti’s team will begin this cycle of five games with the great challenge that remains of the season: the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.
In this second assault between City and Madrid, the white team will play again to be in a Champions League final and the possibility of adding a new title, or of being ruled out in the fight for being the best team in Europe again. The first leg at the Bernabéu ended in a 1-1 draw, so the elimination is completely open.
Valencia vs Real Madrid: Matchday 35 of La Liga
After the outcome of the Champions League tie, Real Madrid will have to visit Mestalla to face Valencia. The team that has been flirting with the relegation places all season and is risking permanence, which makes it a very dangerous rival.
In addition, Mestalla is always a hostile terrain for Madrid and in recent seasons more than one point has been left there.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Matchday 36 of LaLiga
Football will return to the Santiago Bernabéu on the week-to-week basis. On Thursday 25 we will have a Madrid derby as the whites will host Rayo Vallecano.
The Vallecas team is rushing its last options to get into European competition next season, and surely it will not make things easy for Ancelotti’s team. Also, let’s remember that in the first round match, Iraola’s men already beat Madrid in Vallecas.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Matchday 37 of LaLiga
We are reaching the last days of the 2022/23 season in LaLiga Santander and, in principle, it will have a unified schedule. Real Madrid will visit a field that is always difficult, the Sánchez Pizjuán, to face a Sevilla that has saved the season just in time, escaping from the relegation places.
The game could change the schedule in case neither of the two teams plays anything.
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Matchday 38 of LaLiga
Real Madrid will close the 2022/23 League at the Santiago Bernabéu hosting a historic player like Athletic Club, in which it will be one of the great games of the day and is one of the classics of Spanish football.
As in the previous day, the game could change its schedule in the event that neither of the two teams plays anything.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Manchester City
|
may 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Valencia
|
May 21th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30, ARG11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
|
Vallecano Ray
|
25 of May
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
|
Seville
|
May 28
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
|
to be confirmed
|
Athletic Club
|
June 4
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
|
to be confirmed
