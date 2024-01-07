PSG faced Revel in a French Cup match, a rival from many divisions lower than the Parisian club. The squad led by Luis Enrique won by a score of 0-9 and advanced to the next round.
Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick, Kolo Muani a double, Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos and Cher Ndour, as well as an own goal from Maxence N'Guessan, completed the account.
After this exciting match, below we leave you the schedule with the next five matches that Paris Saint Germain will have to face.
After the French Cup match, Paris Saint Germain will have to visit Lens to play the eighteenth round of Ligue 1 where Luis Enrique's men will want to increase their advantage in the standings to remain at the top of the table.
The Parisian club will have a very demanding match for this round of Ligue 1. They will face a club that is doing its homework, currently Stade Brestois is fourth in Ligue 1.
To inaugurate the month of February, Paris Saint Germain will visit Strasbourg on the twentieth day of the French league championship. The match will be on February 4, although the date has yet to be confirmed.
After the match against Strasbourg, Luis Enrique's men will have another match against Lille at the Parc des Princes. Those who will be visitors in this match will do everything possible to reach the Champions League positions
After all these games, those from Paris will have to prepare to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Sociedad. Surely we will be facing a match that will not leave anyone indifferent.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Lens
|
January 14
|
20:45 ESP,13:45 MX, 16:45 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Stade Brestois
|
January 28
|
20:45 ESP,13:45 MX, 16:45 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Strasbourg
|
February 4
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Lille
|
February 11th
|
To be confirmed
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Real society
|
February 14th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
