It is being a turbulent start to the season for Luis Enrique in this new stage in a Paris Saint Germain that has undergone a restructuring for this campaign, Messi and Neymar have left the Parisian team. In this league start of Ligue 1 for Paris Saint Germain, out of six possible points they have only collected two of them, and today they faced Lens, whom they beat by a score of 3-1 with a brace from Kylian Mbappé.
Next we are going to show you the calendar that the whole of the French capital will have to face in the next five dates:
A beautiful meeting that we will have in the city of Lyon for the fourth date of the league championship on September 3. PSG will face another team that has had a bad start to the season, so far they have not known victory, in two games two defeats, the first against Strasbourg in the opening of the French league and the second against Montpellier for four goals to one.
After facing Lyon they will receive a visit from Nice, a club that always puts their rivals in trouble. This season Nice follows the same line as Paris Saint Germain, in two league games, two draws.
Hard start to the season for the Parisian team that will have to face top-level clubs in the French league. For matchday six they have to face Olympique de Marseille, a club that is called to be one of those that end up in the upper zone of the table.
After receiving a visit from Olympique de Marseille, Luis Enrique’s men will travel to face Clermont on matchday seven of the French league championship. A priori it is a game that should not be complicated for the Parisians.
In the last of these next five matches for Paris Saint Germain, they will have to face another club that usually makes things difficult. For the eighth day we will have a Rennes vs PSG
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Lyon Olympics
|
September 3
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
league 1
|
Nice
|
September, 17th
|
20:45 ESP, 12:45 MX, 15:45 ARG
|
league 1
|
Olympic Marseille
|
24th September
|
To define
|
league 1
|
clermont
|
October 1st
|
To define
|
league 1
|
Rennes
|
October 8th
|
To define
|
league 1
