Real Madrid has a very hectic calendar at the end of the season, with 6 league games ahead and two titles, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Ancelotti’s team will have a few weeks without a break because in just two weeks they will have to play the Cup final against Osasuna and the European Cup semifinals against City. Two weeks in which we will see if the white team adds a title or falls by the wayside, since in the League the options are scarce, if not non-existent.
These are the next five games that Real Madrid will have to face.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: LaLiga Santander matchday 33
Once again we will have weekdays and Real Madrid’s first match for Real Madrid is quite a challenge: visit the Reale Arena in San Sebastián where they will face Real Sociedad. A duel that looks exciting and complicated for Ancelotti’s team, as Imanol’s men are fighting to enter the Champions League and have recovered the winning rhythm.
Furthermore, the Reale Arena is always a difficult visit for any team, and in the specific case of Real Madrid, it is hostile territory. And surely more than one in the team has his mind set on Saturday’s game.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Copa del Rey Final
After the day of the League, Real Madrid will play on Saturday the possibility of adding to their list of winners the first major title of this season, the Copa del Rey, the third counting the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
The La Cartuja stadium in Seville will witness the duel between Osasuna and Real Madrid that will proclaim one of the two teams as champions in this edition of the cup tournament. The white team has not played a final in eight years, while for the rojillos it will be the second in their history, the first being in the 2004/05 season.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: First leg of the semifinals, Champions League
Three days after the Cup final, Ancelotti’s team is playing for a new title, this time it is the Champions League where they will receive Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the match corresponding to the first leg of the semifinals of the European tournament.
The tie between the two teams is very close, as we are talking about the two favorites to conquer the Orejona.
Real Madrid vs. Getafe. LaLiga Santander matchday 34
After the first assault against City, Real Madrid will be able to get some oxygen in LaLiga, because as we said the chances of winning it are minimal. At the weekend they will face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a match in which Ancelotti is expected to make rotations.
The Azulón team, now with Bordalás on the bench, have fallen to the relegation places and need to turn their situation around, so they will surely stand up to Madrid.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Second leg of the semifinals, Champions League
Ancelotti’s team will end this cycle of five games with another of the great challenges of the season: the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at the Etihad Stadium.
In this second assault between City and Madrid, the white team will play again to be in a Champions League final and the possibility of adding a new title, or of being ruled out in the fight for being the best team in Europe again.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Real society
|
may 2
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
|
Osasuna
|
May 6th
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Copa del Rey
|
The 1 TVE and Movistar
|
Manchester City
|
May 9
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Getafe
|
may 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
may 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
