FC Barcelona advanced to the next phase of the Copa del Rey after beating Barbastro by a score of 2-3. The duel became complicated for Xavi Hernández's team towards the last minutes of the match, but the culés achieved the victory.
After the victory with a last-gasp penalty in the previous LaLiga duel against Las Palmas and a tight victory against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey, FC Barcelona faces a series of games of great importance for the immediate future of the team. Xavi Hernandez.
The culé team will pack their bags to head to Saudi Arabia, where they will fight to win the first title of the season. The expectation is maximum, in addition to the fact that they are the current champions. After some irregularity in the game in the last few games, not to lose the rhythm of those at the top in LaLiga, and with the Champions League tie on a horizon that, although still distant, is already beginning to create some nervousness among the culé fan, especially after the team's disappointing participation in European competitions in the last years.
Thus, focused and with our mind set on the next match, we bring you the next matches that FC Barcelona will have to face after (result) against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey.
First title at stake for Xavi Hernández's team, and a great opportunity to return from Saudi Arabia with confidence in the air to face the decisive stretch of the season. To do this, the Barça team will have to beat the always tough and competitive Osasuna. Jagoba Arrasate's team has been at a very good level for some seasons, achieving that balance that all teams in LaLiga seek, reaching this semi-final after reaching the final of the Copa del Rey last season against Real Madrid, which they lost by a 2-1 result. Currently, the Navarrese team is in the middle of the table in the domestic championship, and will try to play a good game that allows it to reach that dream final, so FC Barcelona will have to play a very serious game if it wants to reach the game for the qualification.
After the Spanish Super Cup, and depending on whether the Barça team reaches the final or not, Xavi's team will return to the domestic competition to face Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis. The Betic team has a list of players of an excellent level, such as Isco, whose incorporation in the last summer market suited the team wonderfully. Installed in seventh position in LaLiga, although relegated to the Conference League in Europe, FC Barcelona will have to bring out its best team to be able to get a good result from Benito Villamarín, and not lose in the wake of Real Madrid and Girona.
In the next LaLiga match, FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Villarreal in Montjuic. Marcelino's team is in a very negative dynamic, in a season that so far is not going as expected. Despite having high-level players, the team is not getting off to a good start, closer to relegation than to European competitions, so Xavi Hernández's team may have a good opportunity to give joy to its fans, although Villarreal I'm sure he won't make it easy.
FC Barcelona will face Osasuna again after the Spanish Super Cup to make up for the day lost by both in precisely that same competition. Second confrontation between the two teams in less than a month, although this time in Laliga, where each one has different objectives. For its part, Xavi's team will not want to lose points with the teams that command the classification, while the Navarrese team will try to maintain that comfort in the middle of the table, moving as far away from the relegation zone as possible.
FC Barcelona must visit Mendizorroza to close January. Always a complicated field after a month full of matches, the match seems to be very difficult for Xavi's team. Alavés, close to the relegation zone but without stepping on it in recent times, has players to do damage, especially in space, and others with great technique, so they can put the Barça team in great difficulties if they do not They play a serious and concentrated game.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Osasuna
|
January 11
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar+ Spanish Super Cup
|
Real Betis
|
January 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Villarreal
|
January 28
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Osasuna
|
January 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Alavés
|
February 4
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
#calendar #matches #Barcelona #result #Barbastro #Copa #del #Rey
