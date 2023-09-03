Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has had a tough start to the championship in the saudi leaguecurrently and after five games he is in sixth place. Today he was facing Al Hazem.
Al Nassr prevailed by a score of 1-5 with goals from Ghareeb, Al-Khaibari, Otávio, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sandio Mané.
Next we will show you which are the next five appointments of Al Nassr.
Here we leave you the next matches of Al Nassr:
Al Nassr’s next match will be against Al Raed, a club which is in the lower middle zone of the standings after having managed to win just one game we have played. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will look for a victory whatever it may be.
After this league commitment, the Al Nassr squad will have to pack their bags and travel to Iran to face Persepolis on the first day of the AFC Champions League. In this way the journey of Cristiano Ronaldo’s men in the Asian Champions League will begin.
High-flying match we will have on the seventh day between two of the teams that have best strengthened themselves in the Arab market. Al Nassr and Al Ahli will meet in a match that could prove to be crucial in the title race.
In the blink of an eye, Al Nassr will have another appointment after facing Al Ahli, and that is that they will have to face Ohod in the Saudi Champions Cup.
The last match of the next five for Al Nassr will be against Al Tai in a league match. Cristiano Ronaldo’s men shouldn’t have many problems to get the three points in this match
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Al Raed
|
16 of September
|
17:00 ESP, 09:00 MX, 12:00 ARG
|
Saudi League
|
persepolis
|
September 19th
|
To define
|
AFC Champions League
|
al-ahli
|
September 22
|
20:00 ESP, 12:00 MX, 15:00 ARG
|
Saudi League
|
ohod
|
September 25th
|
20:00 ESP, 12:00 MX, 15:00 ARG
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
al thai
|
September 29th
|
17:00 ESP, 09:00 MX, 12:00 ARG
|
Saudi League
