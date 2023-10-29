Today we had a great match between the two Manchester teams in the Red Devils fiefdom, at Old Trafford. Today we will bring you the five next Manchester United matches on the calendar.
Manchester United vs Newcastle United | EFL Cup – November 1
Manchester United is still alive in the EFL Cup after eliminating Crystal Palace and Newcastle, one of England’s new heavyweights, awaits in the next round. The Magpies eliminated Manchester City in the previous round.
Fulham vs Manchester United | Premier League Matchday 11 – November 4
Fulham started the season very well, putting Manchester City and Arsenal in commitments, but little by little it has been diluted as the days go by. If Manchester United wants to get involved in the fight for European places, these are the games that cannot be forgiven.
Copenhagen vs Manchester United | UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 – November 8
The exciting UEFA Champions League clash between Copenhagen and Manchester United promises to be a duel full of tension and emotion. Both teams will seek to secure their place in the next phase of the tournament.
Manchester United vs Luton | Premier League Matchday 12 – November 11
After the European event, Manchester United’s next match will be against Luton, a team recently promoted to the Premier League.
Everton vs Manchester United | Premier League Matchday 13 – November 26
For the last of the next five matches, Manchester United will have to visit Everton to play the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Premier League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
November 1st
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
Fulham
|
November 4th
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Copenhagen
|
November 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Luton
|
November 11th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
November 26
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
