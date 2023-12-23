Manchester United faced West Ham this Saturday in the match corresponding to matchday 18 of the Premier League. Ten Hag's team needed the three points but was defeated 2-0 at the London Olympic Stadium and remains in eighth place in the standings, six away from the Champions League spots.
After this match, let's see what the next commitments that the Red Devils will have to face are.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 19th matchday of the Premier League
The next match that Manchester United will have to face is the Premier duel against the revelation of the year in England, Aston Villa. Unai Emery's team is at the top of the standings and this season is giving the Premier League's big clubs more than a headache.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 20th matchday of the Premier League
The last game of the year for Manchester United will be away from home. The Red Devils will visit Nottingham Forest to close 2023 and with the intention of entering 2024 with the best feelings.
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United, Third round of the FA Cup
The first match of 2024 for Ten Hag's team will be the FA Cup duel against Wigan Athletic, who currently play in the English Football League One. The tie is a single match, so the winner will advance to the next round.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspurs, 21st round of Premier League
Football will return to the Old Trafford stadium with a real great game, the duel between Manchester United and Tottenham, two teams that are competing to access the Champions League places.
Wolves vs Manchester United, 22nd day of the Premier League
On the 22nd day of the Premier League, the Red Devils will have to visit Wolverhampton. The Wolves are quiet in the middle of the table but will want to give joy to their fans in the form of a victory.
1/2/2024: Wolves vs Manchester United (21:15) – Premier League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Aston Villa
|
December 26
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
December 30
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Wigan Athletic
|
January the 8th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
FA Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Tottenham
|
January 14
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
February 1st
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
