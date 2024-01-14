Manchester United and Tottenham met today in the Premier League at the Manchester team's fiefdom in a match that pitted two giants of English football against each other.
The Red Devils started winning in the third minute with a goal from Rasmus Hojlund, but in the 19th minute Richarlison equalized. Marcus Rashford appeared in the 40th minute to give Man U the lead, but Rodrigo Betancur put the final numbers in the 46th minute.
Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five Manchester United matches
For the 22nd day of the Premier, the Red Devils will have to visit Wolverhampton. The wolves, in a season of reconstruction between coaching changes and players recovering from injuries, will want to give joy to their fans in the form of a victory.
If the previous games were not easy, David Moyes' West Ham, famous for their defensive approach and physical toughness in clashes, will be no less. Both teams are looking for crucial points in the race for the European places. A tactical clash that will define the course of the table.
Manchester United travels again after the match against West Ham, and will visit Villa Park in a confrontation that will not be easy at all, since Unai Emery has turned Aston Villa into one of the 3 best clubs in England. The first leg was already a great game, leaving the Red Devils 3-2 and now they will have to replicate the efforts of the villains.
After several games against the teams at the top of the standings, Manchester United will travel to Luton for matchday 25, where a team awaits them, hoping to achieve permanence and that is performing at a much better level than expected.
Ten Hag's team will play a match against Fulham, which could make things very complicated for them, both are in the middle of the table. Manchester United wants to get back on track and to do so they should win these games.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Wolves
|
February 1st
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
February 11th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
18th of February
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
February 24th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
