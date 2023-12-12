Below we leave you with the schedule of Manchester United's next five games after their match against Bayern Munich, where they lost 1-0 and as a result, were eliminated from all continental competition:
The Old Trafford team will have to visit the Liverpool team in a day that will be difficult for Ten Hag's team, who are not having a great moment this campaign.
Manchester United have two very complicated visits in a row before Christmas, and West Ham is once again at a high level after winning the Conference League last season. Depending on how these upcoming dates go, the match could be a direct match by position in the Premier League.
After two games away from home, Manchester United returns to Old Trafford to welcome one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Emery's Aston Villa have shown they can fight against any rival, and they will not make it easy for the Red Devils.
The last game of the year for Manchester United will be away from home. Nottingham Forest welcomes Ten Hag's team with the intention of entering 2024 with the best feelings.
For the last of Manchester United's next five matches, Ten Hag's men will open 2024 with an FA Cup match in which they will face Wigan Athletic, against a League One team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Liverpool
|
December 17
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
December 23th
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
December 26
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
December 30
|
Wigan Athletic
|
January the 8th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
