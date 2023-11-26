After the international break, Manchester United returned to the league to face Everton in a Premier League match.
The Red Devils won by a score of 0-3, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.
Next, this will be the schedule with Manchester United’s next five games:
Galatasaray vs Manchester United, 5th day of the Champions group stage
Manchester United will have a crucial match for their future in Europe against Galatasaray. Right now, the English are last in the groups behind Bayern, which has already qualified for the round of 16, and Copenhagen and Galatasaray. The Red Devils need to win no matter what to maintain their chances of fighting for second place.
Newcastle vs Manchester United, 14th matchday of the Premier League
On November 1, both teams already met in the EFL Cup where the Magpies won 0-3 and advanced to the next round. United hopes to have their revenge in the domestic championship.
Manchester United vs Chelsea, 15th matchday of the Premier League
Chelsea has not yet demonstrated whether it is a team that will fight for the European positions or for the middle of the table, but they are playing better and better and the resounding victory against Tottenham is proof of this. The Londoners will be a tough rival for any Premier team this year.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth, 16th matchday of the Premier League
After that match against Chelsea, which promises to be exciting, the Red Devils will host Bournemouth, a team that is currently in the relegation zone but is still less dangerous.
Manchester United vs Bayern Munich, matchday 6 of the Champions group stage
This will be the last match of the UEFA Champions League group stage for Ten Hag’s side. The Red Devils will face a match that could be crucial for the future of the season.
