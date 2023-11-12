Manchester City experienced one of the toughest tests of the entire season this weekend. The Citizen team faced Chelsea and achieved a 4-4 draw in a duel full of great goals, errors, intensity and a dramatic ending.
After the clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s men are already looking ahead to their next matches. Below we leave you with the schedule with Manchester City’s next five games.
Manchester City vs Liverpool, 13th day of the Premier League
The return from the national team break will not be easy for Guardiola’s team, as they will host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, one of the favorites for the title and which is at the top of the standings along with City.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, 5th day of the Champions group stage
The English and Germans will meet again in the group stage of the Champions League after City’s 1-3 victory in the first match. Guardiola’s team could arrive at this match already qualified for the round of 16, depending on what happens the previous day.
Manchester City vs Tottenham, 14th day of the Premier League
To start the month of December, City will have another very complicated game. On this occasion they will host Tottenham, who are currently the leaders of the Premier League and promise to fight until the end to win the title.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 15th matchday of the Premier League
The citizens will face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. The villains are a great team like the top of a pine tree, and it is more than likely that Guardiola’s men will suffer to take the three points.
Luton Town vs Manchester City, 16th round of Premier League
Finally, Pep Guardiola’s men will have to face a newly promoted team like Luton Town. A priori, the Manchester team should not have much trouble in this match
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Liverpool
|
November 25
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
RB Leipzig
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
Tottenham
|
December 3
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
6th of December
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
December 10
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
