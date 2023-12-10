After securing a key 1-2 victory over Luton Town, Manchester City faces their next five Premier League challenges with confidence. With a solid performance, Guardiola's team looks to maintain the momentum and advance in the standings. Can the Citizens reach the leadership position?
Below we leave you with Manchester City's schedule for the next five games
Red Star vs Manchester City, matchday 6 of the Champions group stage
After visiting Luton, Guardiola's team will leave for Belgrade to close the group stage of the Champions League against Estrella, in a match where the citizens will probably no longer have anything at stake.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, 17th day of the Premier League
In a crucial clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, the Citizens look to overtake Arsenal at the top of the table. With leadership ambitions, City faces Palace with determination in a momentous duel that promises emotions and twists in the competition.
Everton vs Manchester City, 18th matchday of the Premier League
Manchester City take on Everton in a hot clash, with the Toffees penalized for Financial Fair Play. The rivalry intensifies as Everton fans are keen for City to face similar sanctions. A match full of tension and implications that add an extra element to the competition.
Manchester City vs Sheffield United, 20th matchday of the Premier League
The last game of the year for those coached by Pep Guardiola will be against his people and against Sheffield United in a game that a priori should not escape the Ciudadano team
Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town, FA Cup
The first game of the year for Guardiola's team and the last of these five games will be against Huddersfield United to play an FA Cup match
