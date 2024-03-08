Xavi Hernández's team comes from playing a tough game against a Mallorca team that, although it is not having its best season, is always rocky. But the complicated part has only just begun, and now comes the Champions League, and some of the most difficult games of the year like Madrid or Atlético. Therefore, and with the club as it is, victories are more important than ever for the confidence of the players, the coach and the board.
Ahead, the team led by Xavi Hernández will have to face important matches in both LaLiga and the Champions League, which can mark the club's immediate future this season.
The key match to decide who goes to the next round of the highest continental club competition. The Barça team is very excited about this tournament, and needs to do a good job, so a victory in this home game would be key for the culés' spirit.
The culé team will travel to the Metropolitano to play one of what will surely be one of the most decisive games of the remainder of the season, and the Blaugrana club cannot afford many more defeats, nor lose many more points if it wants to continue dreaming. with winning the league.
On matchday 30 of La Liga, the Barça team faces Las Palmas at the Lluís Companys Stadium. With the aim of maintaining its position in the table, FC Barcelona seeks to secure the three points against a rival that is in the fight to reach Europe, being one of the surprises of the championship this season.
As the fourth match on the calendar, Xavi's team will have to visit the “little silver cup” to face Cádiz in a key duel for both teams, although due to different circumstances. The yellows need victories to try to achieve the miracle of salvation, while the Blaugrana try to cut points from the teams that command the classification.
The most anticipated match for all spectators is yet to come, and El Clásico is one, if not the best, match in the world, whether in terms of level of play or players, and no matter what happens, you can always expect it to be a great match. This year the circumstances of both teams due to injuries are not the best, but even so, the rivalry is sure to be maximum.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Naples
|
March 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
March 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
The Palms
|
March 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Cadiz
|
April 14th
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
real Madrid
|
April, the 21st
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
#calendar #games #Barcelona #winning #Mallorca
Leave a Reply