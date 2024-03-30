After the national team break, LaLiga returned to Montjuic on matchday 30 that pitted FC Barcelona against Las Palmas. Xavi Hernández's team needed to win to continue putting pressure on those at the top and try to get as close as possible to Real Madrid. They finally managed to win 1-0 with a solitary goal from Raphinha.
Ahead, the Barça team will have to face key matches both in the league and in the Champions League, in which the immediate future of the club this season will be decided:
After several seasons without entering these rounds of the top continental club competition, FC Barcelona will have a tough rival in PSG. Xavi Hernández's team will have to bring out their best level to bring a positive result from Paris, and approach the second leg with a chance of progressing to the semifinals. Without a doubt a key match for the Blaugranas in the season.
After this Champions League match, Xavi's team will have to visit the “little silver cup” to face Cádiz in a key duel for both teams, although due to different circumstances. The yellows need victories to try to work the miracle of salvation, while the Blaugrana try to cut points from the teams that command the classification.
Decisive match in the tie, which will place one of the two teams in the next round of the competition. It will be the most important match of the season so far, and Xavi's team is risking the immediate future of the club, with LaLiga complicated, all the effort must focus on this tournament, in which there is great hope for the club.
The most anticipated match for all spectators is yet to come, and El Clásico is one of the best, if not the best, match in the world, whether in terms of level of play or players, and no matter what happens, you can always expect it to be a great game. This year the circumstances of both teams due to injuries are not the best, but even so, the rivalry is sure to be maximum. It is a golden opportunity for Xavi's team to cut points from the first place in LaLiga.
After playing El Clásico, Xavi Hernández's men will have to receive a visit from Valencia. The Valencians are doing their homework this season and they always make things difficult for the Blaugranas. It will be a complicated match for the Blaugranas, who will have to bring out their best version to get the three points.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
PSG
|
April 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Cadiz
|
April 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
PSG
|
April 16th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
real Madrid
|
April, the 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Valencia
|
April 27
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
