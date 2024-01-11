Barcelona and Osasuna met in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in a match that left no one indifferent. The culés took the lead in the second half after a great finish from Robert Lewandowski, and sealed the match after a formidable gallop by Joao Félix that culminated in a goal from Yamal. Xavi's men will face off in the final with Real Madrid.
In the coming weeks, Barcelona faces a key challenge with a calendar full of emotions. With five crucial games on the horizon, the Barça team is preparing to face a series of decisive matches that could mark the course of its season.
In the run-up to the epic final of the Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia, emotions reach their peak. After beating Atlético de Madrid and Osasuna respectively in the semifinals, both teams arrive with determination. The unknown persists: Will the meringues maintain their victory or will the culés win the title?
This Thursday, the excitement of the Copa del Rey moves to the field as Unionistas face Barcelona in the round of 16. Unionistas, the only team from the 1st RFEF that remains in the competition, will seek to make a splash against the Catalan giant. In this picturesque setting, the Salamancan group will try to surprise and leave their mark on a night that promises to be unforgettable. Barcelona, for its part, cannot underestimate its opponent and will have to face it with determination in search of advancing in this exciting Copa del Rey.
This will be the first match of the second round of the league competition. In the first leg the Catalans won with a resounding five to zero. Those from Barcelona hope to arrive at this duel with the first title of the season under their arm
In the next LaLiga match, FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Villarreal in Montjuic. Marcelino's team is in a very negative dynamic, in a season that so far is not going as expected. Despite having high-level players, the team is not getting off to a good start, closer to relegation than to European competitions, so Xavi Hernández's team may have a good opportunity to give joy to its fans, although Villarreal I'm sure he won't make it easy.
FC Barcelona will face Osasuna again after the Spanish Super Cup to make up for the day lost by both in precisely that same competition. Second confrontation between the two teams in less than a month, although this time in Laliga, where each one has different objectives. For its part, Xavi's team will not want to lose points with the teams that command the classification, while the Navarrese team will try to maintain that comfort in the middle of the table, moving as far away from the relegation zone as possible.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
January 14
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Unionists
|
January 18
|
to confirm
|
Copa del Rey
|
Betis
|
January 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
January 27th
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
January 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
