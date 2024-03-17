Today FC Barcelona was playing a key match in LaLiga after Girona's defeat. Xavi Hernández's team faced Atlético de Madrid on this day of the Spanish league competition. The Blaugranas beat Atleti, as a visitor, by a score of 0-3. Joao Félix, Robert Lewandowski and Fermín López scored.
Below we leave you with the calendar with the next five FC Barcelona games.
On matchday 30 of La Liga, the Barça team faces Las Palmas at the Lluís Companys Stadium. With the aim of maintaining its position in the table, FC Barcelona seeks to secure the three points against a rival that is in the fight to reach Europe, being one of the surprises of the championship this season.
After four years, FC Barcelona will once again compete in the UCL quarter-finals and will do so against PSG coached by the last man capable of winning the Champions League with the Blaugranas, Luis Enrique
Xavi's team will have to visit the “little silver cup” to face Cádiz in a key duel for both teams, although due to different circumstances. The yellows need victories to try to work the miracle of salvation, while the blaugrana try to cut points from the teams that command the classification.
After the match against Cádiz, Xavi Hernández's men have an important date against PSG to play the second leg of the UCL quarterfinals in a match that could be key for both teams
The most anticipated match for all spectators is yet to come, and El Clásico is one, if not the best, match in the world, whether in terms of level of play or players, and no matter what happens, you can always expect it to be a great match. This year the circumstances of both teams due to injuries are not the best, but even so, the rivalry is sure to be maximum.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
The Palms
|
March 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar + LaLiga TV
|
PSG
|
April 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar + LaLiga TV
|
Cadiz
|
April 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar + LaLiga TV
|
PSG
|
April 16th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar + LaLiga TV
|
real Madrid
|
April, the 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar + LaLiga TV
