Barcelona achieved a difficult 3-2 victory against Almería on matchday 18 of the Spanish league and with this, it follows Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the general table.
Below we leave you with the schedule of the five next matches of the team coached by Xavi Hernández, FC Barcelona:
FC Barcelona vs America, friendly match
Xavi's team will close 2023 with a friendly match against América, which will be played in the United States.
UD Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona, 19th matchday of LaLiga
The first game of the year 2024 for FC Barcelona will be a Canarian team that is being coached by a man from the Blaugrana house, García Pimienta. UD Las Palmas is doing a great job this season.
Barbastro vs FC Barcelona, 1/32 of the Copa del Rey
FC Barcelona in the 2023/24 Copa del Rey against Barbastro in the round of 32. Xavi Hernández's men will travel to the city of Barbastro, in Huesca, to play this round against a Third Division club that already knows what it is like to defeat a First Division team, such as Almería.
FC Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup semi-final
Another of the Blaugranas' matches will be the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. FC Barcelona, as league champion, faces Copa del Rey runner-up Osasuna for a place in the grand final.
Real Betis vs FC Barcelona, 21st matchday of LaLiga
In the event that FC Barcelona does not qualify for the final of the Spanish Super Cup, they will have to face Real Betis. This will be the first match of the second round of the league competition. In the first leg the Catalans won with a resounding five to zero.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
America
|
December 22th
|
03:00 ESP, 23:00 ARG, 20:00 MX
|
Friendly
|
Not available
|
The Palms
|
January 4
|
21:30,ESP 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Barbastro
|
January 7th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar +
|
Osasuna
|
January 11
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar +
|
Real Betis
|
January 21st
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
Movistar +
