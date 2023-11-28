Today FC Barcelona faced a Porto team that made things difficult for them. A defeat could have left Xavi Hernández’s men without the Champions League and sent them straight to the Europa League. Finally the match ended with a Blaugrana victory by two goals to one
After this confrontation against Porto, these are the commitments that Xavi Hernández’s team will have to face in the coming weeks.
FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid, 15th matchday of LaLiga
On matchday 15 of the League we will have one of the great games of the Spanish championship: FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid. The Blaugranas know that they cannot fail, especially against a direct rival like Atleti, to remain at the top of the table.
FC Barcelona vs Girona, 16th matchday of LaLiga
Catalan derby on matchday 16. FC Barcelona receives the surprising leader of LaLiga, Girona, who wants to continue with their good dynamics and get the three points from a difficult field like Montjuic.
Antwerp vs FC Barcelona, 6th day of the Champions group stage
FC Barcelona will close the group stage of the Champions League at the home of Antwerp. Xavi Hernández’s men come into this match with qualification to the next round under their arm
Valencia vs FC Barcelona, 17th matchday of LaLiga
The next match will be another of the great duels in Spanish football. Xavi’s team will have to visit Mestalla to face a Valencia team that always makes things difficult for them, although the Che team is not going through its best moment.
FC Barcelona vs Almería, 18th matchday of LaLiga
The fifth game for Xavi Hernández’s team will be against a rival like Almería, who will have to visit the Blaugrana team. Initially, FC Barcelona will not have to have many problems to take the three points in this match against the current bottom of the championship.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
December 3
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Girona
|
December 10
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Antwerp
|
December 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Valencia
|
December 16
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
December 20th
|
19:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
The league
