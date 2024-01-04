FC Barcelona has started the year 2024 with a duel corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga that faced Las Palmas, thus closing the first round of the competition. After the narrow victory of Real Madrid and the agonizing victory of Girona in the last minutes against a direct rival such as Atlético de Madrid, Xavi's team needed to add the three points to follow in the wake of those at the top, and Finally the match ended 1-2 in favor of the culé team, with a penalty goal in added time.
After this important clash against Las Palmas, these are the following matches that Xavi Hernández's team will have to face:
More news about FC Barcelona
Barbastro vs FC Barcelona, round of 32 of the Copa del Rey
Barcelona begins its journey in the competition with a confrontation against the modest Barbastro, a team that plays in the second RFEF. Xavi will look to make rotations to keep the team fresh for the next games, but without forgetting the difficulty that these rounds of the Copa del Rey have, in a humble field and with a team with the utmost enthusiasm to play the best possible game and give the surprise in the tournament.
FC Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup semi-final
Barcelona will travel to Saudi Arabia to fight for the first title of the season. Xavi's team already managed to win the trophy last season, so they come to the competition as champions. They will have to face Osasuna, finalist of the Copa del Rey last season, for a place in the final that would face either Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid.
Real Betis vs FC Barcelona, 21st matchday of LaLiga
Barcelona will return to the domestic competition in a complicated duel that will face Real Betis in Seville. Manuel Pellegrini's team has a large roster of players with a very high technical level, and being at the Benito Villamarín, the difficulty for the Barça team will be maximum, so they will have to give everything to get the three points and maintain the trail of those above.
FC Barcelona vs Villareal, 22nd day of LaLiga
The next match will pit the culé team against Villareal. Marcelino's team is not going through a good moment, and Barcelona must give the highest level to get the three points at home and pick up the pace for the next games.
FC Barcelona vs Osasuna, 20th matchday of LaLiga
FC Barcelona and Osasuna will meet again after the Spanish Super Cup, on this day postponed precisely because of said competition. Xavi's team will once again look for a victory at home against a team that is always complicated and will try to make things difficult for the culé team
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Barbastro
|
January 7th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar+
|
Osasuna
|
January 11
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar+ Spanish Super Cup
|
Real Betis
|
January 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Villarreal
|
January 28
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Osasuna
|
January 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#calendar #games #Barcelona #comeback #Las #Palmas
Leave a Reply