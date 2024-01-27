After the defeat against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey, FC Barcelona received the visit of Villarreal in Montjuic, in the match corresponding to matchday 22 of LaLiga. Villarreal is not going through its best season, and the Barça team needed to add three to hold on to LaLiga, and finally it seemed that they were coming back, but in the end the Yellow Submarine turned them around and they lost by a score of 5-3.
With the return of the Champions League approaching, Xavi Hernández's team will have to face important matches in LaLiga first with the aim of not moving away from the top of the standings.
FC Barcelona will face Osasuna again after the Spanish Super Cup to make up for the day lost by both in precisely that same competition. Second confrontation between the two teams in less than a month, although this time in Laliga, where each one has different objectives. FC Barcelona will continue in search of the league trophy and be able to retain the title, being 8 points behind the leader, while Osasuna, this year worse than last, is twelfth although with good results in the last games.
FC Barcelona will open the month of February by visiting Mendizorroza to face Alavés. Luis García's team is having a good season and they have joined the middle table and as eleventh they do not leave those positions. The Basque club is having a sweet season with 7 wins and 26 points that keep it well away from relegation.
After Xavi Hernández's team did not get the three points in the Nuevo Los Cármenes in the first round, FC Barcelona will face each other in the second round to try this time to add a victory that will allow them to stay at the top of the table. Granada, with a victory in the last 5 games, is close to being relegated early, although they can still save the situation and it must be said that the signings have been very good for the Nasrid team.
The Galician team is not at its best either, sixteenth and two points behind Cádiz in relegation, they have won two of the last five games, although that is more than the entire rest of the season combined. Aspas is not performing as expected and the departure of players like Gabri Veiga is being difficult to alleviate.
The Italian team is not going through its best season. Installed ninth in Serie A, they will look for relief in the Champions League that they are not finding in the domestic competition. Even so, they have high-level players, so the Barça team will have to give their best level to get a positive result from this first match.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Osasuna
|
January 31
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Alavés
|
February 3rd
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Grenade
|
February 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To define
|
Celtic
|
18th of February
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To define
|
Naples
|
February 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
