After all the commotion caused by the 3-5 defeat against Villarreal on the last LaLiga matchday, as well as the announcement of the departure of Xavi Hernández at the end of the season, FC Barcelona faced a key match against Osasuna, corresponding to matchday 20 postponed for the Spanish Super Cup, with the aim of recovering good feelings. Finally, they won 1-0 with Vitor Roque's first goal with the culé shirt.
Ahead, the Barça team will have to face important matches in LaLiga to follow in the wake of those at the top of the table, given that they are quite far away, as well as in the Champions League, with the first leg of the round of 16. final.
FC Barcelona will open the month of February by visiting Mendizorroza to face Alavés. Luis García's team is having a good season and they have joined the middle table and as eleventh they do not leave those positions. The Basque club is having a sweet season with 7 wins and 26 points that keep it well away from relegation.
After Xavi Hernández's team did not get the three points in the Nuevo Los Cármenes in the first round, FC Barcelona will face each other in the second round to try this time to add a victory that will allow them to stay at the top of the table. Granada, with a victory in the last 5 games, is close to being relegated early, although they can still save the situation and it must be said that the signings have been very good for the Nasrid team.
The Galician team is not at its best either, seventeenth and one point behind Cádiz, they have won one of the last five games, with only three victories so far this season. Aspas is not performing as expected and the departure of players like Gabri Veiga is being difficult to alleviate.
The Italian team is not going through its best season. Installed ninth in Serie A, they will look for relief in the Champions League that they are not finding in the domestic competition. Even so, they have high-level players, so the Barça team will have to give their all to get a positive result from this first match.
Xavi Hernández's team will close this complicated month of February in a tough match against Getafe. Bordalás' team is having a great campaign, positioned close to European positions, and with players like Greenwood and Borja Mayoral performing at a superlative level, so the match will be extremely demanding for the Blaugranas.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Alavés
|
February 3rd
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Grenade
|
February 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Celta Vigo
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Naples
|
February 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Getafe
|
February 24th
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
