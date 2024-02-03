After FC Barcelona's LaLiga match against Alavés, the Blaugrana club is approaching the Champions League with two games in between that are not going to be easy at all. Despite the fact that they are mid/low table teams, Celta is a club that has always struggled against Barcelona, and Granada already got a draw in the first leg in Los Cármenes. After that and the Champions League, two more league games, which will be essential if they still want to dream of winning the trophy.
After Xavi Hernández's team did not get the three points in the Nuevo Los Cármenes in the first round, FC Barcelona will face each other in the second round to try this time to add a victory that will allow them to stay at the top of the table. Granada, this time without Bryan Zaragoza, but with several signings in the defensive zones, seems to be a less dangerous team up front, but safer at the back.
The Galician team is not at its best either, seventeenth and one point behind Cádiz, they have won one of the last five games, and have only gotten 4 points in these games. Aspas is not performing as expected and the departure of very important players in the rotation in the summer has made Celta a team that is having a hard time getting positive things this season.s
The Italian team is not going through its best season. After rumors that their starting center forward does not want to continue at the club, a quite complicated transfer market, and a ninth place in Serie A that knows little, this tie is going to be very important for both teams.
Xavi Hernández's team will close this complicated month of February in a tough match that will pit them against Getafe. Bordalás' team is having a great campaign, positioned close to European positions, and with players like Greenwood and Borja Mayoral performing at a superlative level, so the match will be extremely demanding for the Blaugranas.
And to close this set of matches, FC Barcelona will face none other than Athletic Club de Bilbao. The club that already scored four goals in the Copa del Rey tie will once again host the Blaugranas at home, being just two points behind them, so a Basque victory could relegate FC Barcelona to Europa League positions.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Grenade
|
February 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Celta Vigo
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Naples
|
February 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Getafe
|
February 24th
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Athletic Club
|
April 3
|
To define
|
The league
|
Movistar+
#calendar #games #Barcelona #beating #Alavés
Leave a Reply