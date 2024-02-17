The visit to Balaídos was looming complicated for FC Barcelona. Both teams needed to get the three points, and Xavi Hernández's team especially if they did not want to further distance themselves from the leading positions in LaLiga. Finally, the blaugranas beat the celestials by a score of 1-2, with a double from Robert Lewandowski.
Ahead, the Barça team is looking forward to the round of 16 of the Champions League, in which they hope to do well, in addition to important matches in the domestic competition.
The Italian team is not going through its best season. After rumors that their starting center forward does not want to continue at the club, a quite complicated transfer market, and a tenth place in Serie A that knows little and complicates things for the next campaign, this tie is going to be very important for both teams.
Xavi Hernández's team will close this complicated month of February in a tough match against Getafe. Bordalás' team is having a great campaign, positioned close to European positions, and with players like Greenwood and Borja Mayoral performing at a superlative level, so the match will be extremely demanding for the Blaugranas.
To begin the month of March, FC Barcelona will face nothing more and nothing less than Athletic Club. The club that already scored four goals in the Copa del Rey tie will once again host the Blaugranas at home, with both teams being very close in the standings, so a Basque victory could bring them closer to the Blaugranas in the LaLiga table. in that fight for Champions League positions.
Before facing the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, the Barça team will receive a visit from an always combative Mallorca. Javier Aguirre's team is making life difficult in LaLiga, six points away from relegation when it had a wide advantage in previous rounds. On the other hand, the vermilion team is in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, with the tie open against Real Sociedad, so we will see what they are capable of in this match.
The key match to decide who goes to the next round of the highest continental club competition. The Barça team is very excited about this tournament, and needs to do a good job, so a victory in this home game would be key for the culés' spirit.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Naples
|
February 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Getafe
|
February 24th
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Athletic Club
|
March 3rd
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Majorca
|
March 8
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Naples
|
March 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar Champions League
