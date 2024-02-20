Atlético de Madrid returned to European competition completing a certainly decent match, but this Inter is very much Inter. The colchoneros tried but could not achieve victory in a closely contested match.
After this match, Simeone's team has a few crucial weeks ahead for the outcome of the season. 4 league games and the return of the Champions League:
Almería vs Atlético de Madrid, 26th matchday of LaLiga
Return to LaLiga for Cholo's team with a match against the bottom of the table. Almería, last with more than 10 points from safety, seems to have accepted its fate, but still fights like the best every game and will not make it easy for the colchoneros to steal the three points in the Andalusian city. Almería is the only team that, at the moment, does not know what it means to win a game.
Atlético de Madrid vs Athletic Club de Bilbao, second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals
After the intense first leg match played between the two teams at Atlético de Madrid's home that ended with a visitor victory (0-1), everything must be decided at the home of the Basques this time to certify who is the first finalist of the Copa del Rey . Athletic Club will maintain its style of attacking football that likes to have the ball, while Cholo, when playing away from home, will possibly choose to return to its 5-man retreat so that they do not create chances in a season where Oblak does not It is shining.
Atlético de Madrid vs Real Betis, 27th matchday of LaLiga
The fifth of these matches that Atlético de Madrid will have to play will be at the Metripolitano against Betis. Pellegrini's team has managed to get into European positions and its objective is to maintain that position until the end of the season. It is a team that can cause complications for Atleti.
Cádiz vs Atlético de Madrid, 28th matchday of LaLiga
In a crucial clash, Atlético de Madrid faces Cádiz in its quest to secure Champions League places, while Cádiz, fighting to get out of the bottom of the table, will seek to surprise and score vital points in its fight for permanence.
Atlético de Madrid vs Inter, second leg of the UCL round of 16
The Champions League is finally back and Atleti will play the round of 16 second leg in the second week of the competition, in which it will be a very complicated match for Cholo's team. Inter Milan is currently the leader of Serie A, playing a good game and being very effective, so Inzaghi's team can put the mattress team in serious trouble. The trip did not go according to what I dreamed.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Almeria
|
February 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Athletic
|
February 29
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Betis
|
March 3rd
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Cadiz
|
March 9
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Inter
|
March 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
