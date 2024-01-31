After the victory against Valencia, Atlético de Madrid faced this important match against Rayo Vallecano corresponding to matchday 20 of LaLiga postponed by the Spanish Super Cup for these teams. Cholo's team needed the three points to follow in the footsteps of those at the top, and they finally won with a tight 2-1.
On the horizon, the Cholo team has important matches, in a month of February in which several competitions will be at stake, and, therefore, the future of the team this season. Next, we bring you the games that the mattress team will have to face.
The Santiago Bernabéu will host the last of the three Madrid derbies that we have been able to enjoy in this exciting last month. For now, the story is in a match for each team, so this match seems key for the future of both teams in the League, with Real Madrid that will aim to continue competing at the top of the table, while the Atlético de Madrid will try to seek its promotion to the top positions, so, in a duel like this, anything can happen.
Atlético is one of the four teams classified for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. In the first leg they will have to receive a visit from Athletic Club. We remember that the semifinals are two-legged. The match will be a real battle, although with the factor that there is a second leg shortly after, the teams may not risk as much in order to stay alive for that second duel.
After the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, Cholo Simeone's men will visit the Andalusian capital to face Sevilla. In the first leg the colchoneros achieved a narrow victory and now they will look for a new victory that will allow them to continue in the fight for the highest positions in the LaLiga standings.
Before facing the round of 16 of the Champions League, the team coached by Cholo Simeone has to face Las Palmas, a club that already managed to steal the three points in the first leg of the competition, and that is at a high level of football, so the match will not be easy for the colchonero team.
The Champions League will finally arrive, in a very complicated match for Cholo's team. Inter Milan is currently the leader of Serie A, playing a good game and being very effective, so Inzaghi's team can put the mattress team in serious trouble.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
real Madrid
|
February 4
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Athletic Club
|
February 7th
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
La1, Movistar+
|
Seville
|
February 11th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
The Palms
|
February 17th
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Inter de Milan
|
February 20th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
